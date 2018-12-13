Transcript for Maria Butina pleads guilty to conspiring to act as a Russian agent

While Russian woman accused of being a secret agent now admit she conspired to infiltrate the American gone rights movement and her aim. To influence of Republican political groups thirty year old Maria routine out pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge is part of a deal with federal prosecutors. In which she agreed to cooperate and talk about any crime she is aware off. Prosecutors say Bettina and a Russian patron use their contacts in the NRA. To pursue back channels to American conservatives. Which in his case is separate from the special counsel's probe into Russian meddling. But it offers more insight in to how Russia seeks to influence US politics.

