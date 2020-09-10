Matthew Dowd: Debate plan ‘fiasco’ benefits Biden

ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd says the Trump campaign did not make up ground in the vice presidential debate, and discusses the fallout over plans for the next presidential debate.
5:01 | 10/09/20

