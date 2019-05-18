Transcript for Mayor Pete gives 11-year-old advice on bullying

Next question is from Barbara. Barbara here. Actually no it's from Rebecca us about reverend Rebecca Riddick has alerted. She's eleven lowered its and she wants to know. Do you have any advice about bullies. Up. Well partly advice active is is to be willing to talk about it so I think you're leading the way on that thank you for race. When ask. You know I had experiences with polling when I was growing up. And everybody who's different can people and that that the secret is everybody's different in some way. And and what somebody's pulling you they're making you feel lonesome times right there make me feel like you're the only. One in that situation and they're building it down edited they're there they're breaking into. Ands. It's tough that makes you feel angry it makes you feel worse. And it can kind of bring out the worst in its right that's pro the worst thing about going. Fact a lot of how some bullies are made. It is that they were bullies themselves somebody hurt them. And they don't know how to deal with it and they wind up turning it around and and visiting that same kind of pain on somebody else. And that could be something you've encountered if you experience. So the first got to know is you have nothing to be ashamed of. And. And the second part this is a much harder part to remember. Is that the person whose bullying view probably has something a little little broken. And it's part why they're trying to get your attention. That they they want to get a response. They wanna kind of control a situation because something else in their life is known as and they don't feel they have control. It sounds familiar and I think he really matters is we have a president who doesn't show that kind of behaviors one of the reasons I'm running for president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.