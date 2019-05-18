-
Now Playing: National debate over abortion rights heats up
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden makes pitch for national unity
-
Now Playing: Mayor Pete gives 11-year-old advice on bullying
-
Now Playing: Biden gives pitch to unite the country in Philly
-
Now Playing: Pence: Proud to stand for 'sanctity of human life'
-
Now Playing: Buttigieg: Trump pays 'lip service' to gay rights
-
Now Playing: Concern is growing regarding Iran tensions and Chinese import tariffs
-
Now Playing: Iran going to 'have to be very careful not to overplay their hand': Gen. Petraeus
-
Now Playing: New study finds NYC's schools most segregated in nation
-
Now Playing: Veteran suicide risk in the spotlight
-
Now Playing: Impact and significance of new LGBTQ equality bill
-
Now Playing: House passes historic LGBTQ rights bill
-
Now Playing: House of Representatives passes the Equality Act
-
Now Playing: Missouri poised to become latest state with restrictive abortion ban
-
Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar says impeaching Trump is 'not off the table'
-
Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar addresses accusations of staff mistreatment
-
Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar 'extremely concerned' Alabama abortion ban will overthrow Roe v. Wade
-
Now Playing: Women share their experiences with abortion
-
Now Playing: Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee testifies on the Hill
-
Now Playing: New details emerge in Michael Flynn's cooperation