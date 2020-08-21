New Mexico’s governor on Joe Biden’s pivotal night

More
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses Joe Biden’s convention speech, the battle against climate change and Democratic outreach to Latino voters.
7:37 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Mexico’s governor on Joe Biden’s pivotal night

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:37","description":"New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses Joe Biden’s convention speech, the battle against climate change and Democratic outreach to Latino voters.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72508278","title":"New Mexico’s governor on Joe Biden’s pivotal night","url":"/Politics/video/mexicos-governor-joe-bidens-pivotal-night-72508278"}