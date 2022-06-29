Midterm elections mark 1st time majority of Gen Z is eligible to vote

Founder and CEO of the Conversationalist, Sophie Beren, joins to talk about how Gen Z is gearing up to be involved in this midterm election both at the polls and on the ballot.

