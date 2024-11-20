Laken Riley case: Judge finds suspect guilty in campus killing, sentences him to life

Jose Ibarra was accused of killing the 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student while she was out on a run. The undocumented immigrant was charged with malice murder and felony murder.

November 20, 2024

