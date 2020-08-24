Transcript for Mike Pence speaks at Republican National Convention

Okay. The and I. Okay. Well hello Charlotte. The madam chairman. Marsha Lee Kelly the Republican delegates from all across. America it is a joy to be with you. At the 21. Swanee Republican National Convention here in North Carolina. I want to thank you all for that warm welcome. But I also want to thank your great friend of mine. Who was a great leader in the state of Wisconsin. And is one of the great conservative voices in our party today we do join me in thanking governor Scott Walker for those wonderful. And gracious words. It's deeply humbling for me to come deal on a day like today. I heard there was unanimous vote a little bit earlier. And I'll have more to say about that at fort McHenry on Wednesday night. But let me just say a moment like this in my life. I just can't help but think of those ancient words but who a month. And who's my family that you brought us this far and I'm I want to thank you for the honor of this day. OK. A a. But I heard your all down here in Charlotte. Doing some business. The beginning a great week for the Republican National Convention. But I gotta be honest review I'm here for one reason. And one reason all money. And that is not just the Republican Party but America needs full or more years of president Donald Trump in the White House. The in. Okay. Okay. Oh. He. Was four years ago. And all of you gathered here made it possible for America to have a fresh start. You knew we could be strong again. You knew we could be prosperous again. You knew we could have a president who put. America first again and into money sixteen you elected president Donald Trump to the light house. And think of all we've done. We revive this economy through cutting taxes rolling back regulations unleashing American energy in fighting for free. And fair trade. And after years of budget cuts this president. Rebuild. Our military we restored the arsenal of democracy and we're once again giving our soldiers sailors airmen and Marines. And space force the re sources that they need to defend this nation ever today. Reid stood up for the rule of law. And for our most cherished liberties this president has seen with your support. More than 200 men and women confirmed to our federal courts at every level. And they are all conservatives who will uphold the god given liberties enshrined in our constitution like the freedom of religion. The freedom of speech and the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. And I couldn't be more proud. To be vice president to a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life. But today in. Is about four more years. This week we will take our case to the American people. And we certainly heard the democrats' case last week. It's remarkable thing. In the understand when you listen carefully. To their agenda. Beyond the platitudes in the attitude. You hear an agenda. The Joseph Biden in the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left. Their agenda is higher taxes. Socialized medicine. Open borders abortion on demand. And cutting funding to the men and women who serve in law enforcement at every level. We're gonna take our case to the American people. It's a case of lower taxes free market economics secure borders. Right to life and we're going to make it clear that this president this vice president and this party will always stand with the men and women who served. On the thin blue line of law enforcement we're gonna back the blue. New yeah. It on out to tell you here at the Republican National Convention the choice in this election. Has never been clear. The stakes in a red hot. And we'll be taking our case to the American people this week but it'll be used. In the millions of Americans involved in our party in every state in territory this nation. We'll be carrying that message to the phone lines into the front doorsteps of the American people. And it's a reason why I wanted to be here today. And it's a reason why I got a good feeling you might just see a friend of mine at the Republican National Convention today. Because we wanted to say thank you. We wanted to say thank you for all the work that you have done all the work that you will. Continued to do in the days ahead in the car on the way here after I landed in Charlotte. I was on the phone with more than 5000. Volunteers all across America we're going to be getting people together. In your state and in every state in territory across this land. We already have the largest grassroots campaign. In American history and we're gonna secured two million of volunteers. Before Election Day. But there really is about re electing this president for four more years but it's also about an agenda. Matt agenda then. Mid America prospers more prosperous than ever before. For this great global pandemic struck our nation. More Americans were working than ever before we were setting records in this economy. Left and right. In the midst of this pandemic is I'll speak about Wednesday night. The leadership of this president and the compassion of the American people shown for. And will continue to work every day. Until we put this corona virus in the past. When we reelect president Donald Trump. Remember it's going to be. It's gonna be four more years. The means more jobs. For more years means more judges. Four more years means more support for our troops and our cops. It's gonna take at least four more years to drain that swamp. Okay. So men and women of the Republican National Convention. It's on. Now is a time. This is the moment. For each of us. To do everything that we can in our power to re elect this president does team for four more years. But let's also do our part to re elect and elect Republicans. Up and down the ballot let's reelect the Republican majority in the United States senate and let's make sure. That leader Kevin McCarthy is speaker Kevin McCarthy. In a new Republican majority. In the United States House of Representatives. So we will go work to do. And I know you're up to the task. I saw the way this party. This movement. Let our nation back. In 26 thing. And I just know each and every one of you gonna do your part this year. To reelect this president. And elect and reelect Republicans was strong sound conservative. Principles every day. As you know others I heard the other day that democracy is on the ballot. But I think we all know. The economy is on. The ballot. Law and order is on the ballot. Mark most cherished ideals of freedom and free markets are on. The ballot that's why we need four more years. President Donald Trump in the line ounce. Okay. So I'm gonna slip away because I have. Feeling somebody else a beer before too long. And as I said all have more to say about. The action that you took today come. Wednesday night at fort McHenry. But I mean to tell you it's the greatest honor of my life. To be your vice president. And I'm gonna work my heart out. To be your vice president for four more years when. Okay. And I'm absolutely convinced. If all of us do all that we need to do. Between now and November 3. If we organizes we mobilize if we hit the phones if we hit the doorsteps. We do our part in every state in every territory. Of this country. We're gonna elect and reelect Republican leaders all across this line. We're gonna re elect. President Donald Trump for four more years and with your continued support. And with God's know. We're gonna make America great again and again. Thank you all very much. In honor to be with you today god bless the Republican Party and god bless the United States of America.

