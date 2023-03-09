Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall at hotel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized following a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his team said.

March 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live