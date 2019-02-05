Transcript for Nadler threatens to hold William Barr in contempt for skipping House hearing

The attorney general Barr as informed us that he will not appear today. Although we work to accommodate his concerns. It jets to the prospect of answering questions by staff counsel. The possibility that we may go into executive session to discuss certain sensitive topics. Every member of this committee. Democrat and Republican alike. And understand the consequences. When the executive branch tells us that they will simply ignore a lawful subpoena. From congress. If left unchecked this act of obstruction we'll make it damaged part of presto the executive branch accountable. Waste fraud and abuse. Or to enact legislation to curb that kind of this conduct any kind of its kind. No matter which party holds this chamber where the White House at a given them the days since the Department of Justice released redacted version of the report. President trump as though congress that he plans to fight all of our subpoenas. The average person is not free to ignore congressional separate subpoena. Nor is the president the attorney general the United States is sworn to uphold the constitution. As the nation's chief law enforcement officer. He has an obligation to do everything in his power to warn the president of the damage he risks and the liability assumes by directly. Threatening our system of checks and balances. And of limited government. Sadly the attorney general has failed in that responsibility. He has failed to check the president's worst instincts. He has not only written this represented the findings of the special counsel. He has failed to protect the special counsel's investigation from and their political attacks. Yes himself unfairly attacked the special counsel's investigation. He has failed the men and women of the Department of Justice. By placing the needs of the president over the fair administration of justice. In his even failed to show up today. Yes we will continue to negotiate access to the full report. Another couple of days. And yes you have no choice but to move quickly to hold the attorney general in contempt. If he saw as a fails to negotiate in good day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.