Transcript for Nancy Pelosi praises Democrats for retaining the House majority

Thank you for joining us virtually here this evening that I can praise you. Four retaining our house democratic majority. Under your leadership madam chair we had held the house and now that all the votes yet and we'll see. How much better we will do that and act weird situation where some of this it is definitely not can't wait till tomorrow morning. And of course the black coats has not chimes in. Then there's more to come our eighth this time with a look at health care. This was so your house. We had that in the last election. I'm for the people it and it was going to lower health care costs and over the cost of prescription drugs. Preserving pre existing conditions it became the issue. The 2018. Election under the leadership of the the policy committee that congress and that meant she was being. A coach here then carrying that message is that this election because it isn't consumed the American people. It amplified. By that corona fire. Fill our purpose in this race who has two wins to that we could protect the Affordable Care Act and that with a crash. The virus. That we could. Stop this grant that it could reward our our workers who risk their lives to save lives and now might be losing their jobs. Now with the put money in the pockets of the American people. Some very very proud that that. That tonight. Relatively early we're able to feel that we have held the house.

