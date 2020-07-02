Transcript for Nate Silver looks ahead to the New Hampshire primary

Looking at how close can Pete Milicic get to Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire polls. It looked before Iowa as the Bernie had a pretty big lead here of course you when the state by a wide margin between six seen. But protect his close it within. Five or six points in some polls even two were four points in some polls and so so we'll see semis with a huge directory for Pete however remember. Sometimes the debate can intervene and interfere with care its momentum so for example we had in 2008. Hillary Clinton lost. Iowa Barack Obama won Iowa. But he can I had a bad debate should it debate she wound up when he New Hampshire. In 2016. Marco Rubio if miss Lee had his repeating moment. And and ultimate Chris Christie that led to an imminent he had finishing third in Iowa reversing itself before New Hampshire so. So really is a question of like a lot happens and eight days between Iowa and New Hampshire and for now it's all about New Hampshire wouldn't worry as much about. National polls or Nevada is in Hampshire comes first.

