Transcript for North Carolina 9th District election fraud hearing

I am Jolie Kaplan the north Carolina state bar in a Wii or three months removed from Election Day about six weeks passed New Year's Day. Two weeks passed the State of the Union Address. And north Carolina's ninth congressional district. Still doesn't have a congressman 700000. People. Don't have a representative. In Washington this is the country's last undecided race from the mid terms and it's reaching its climactic and this week. As the state board of elections hears evidence in two alleged scheme to illegally collect absentee ballots. State investigators already calling this and I quote he coordinated. Unlawful and substantially. Resource team the central figure is amending the crane Dallas he was hired by a firm working on behalf. Of the Mark Harris campaigned Mark Harris is the Republican candidate. Who currently leads democratic candidate Tim McCready. By 905. Votes harris' team maintaining they knew nothing about dallas' alleged illegal activities. But again the board we'll have to decide not just at the allegations are credible and the testimonies seemed to be backing up those allegations but. Did it have an impact on the race what kind of an impact did it have on the race and is the fraud that happened enough to invalidate. Every vote and Mark Harris is victories. Aboard they could either decide to call a new election force and Mark Harris the Washington. I'm George Kaplan in Raleigh, North Carolina and you watching ABC news lives.

