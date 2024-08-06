NTSB shares evidence on Alaska Airlines door blowout

Top Boeing executives are being confronted with evidence and witness testimony during two days of hearings examining breakdowns that led to the midair blowout.

August 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live