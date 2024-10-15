By the Numbers: Early voting continues to prove popular

The expression "going to the polls" is increasingly dated as more citizens choose to vote early – well before Election Day – and more states make the process easier.

October 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live