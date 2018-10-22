Transcript for Obama goes up against Trump in fight for Nevada Senate seat

Like Ed have no corporate hospitality and it's known for its spirit bomb. It's known for its outstanding people. Known for its sunny weather. But there's one other fair that I want. It's bigger than all of them out of the don't boom. And that or voted. How lot of. That's the thing to capitol. Lived up at one bag from him. And that is for you to vote. Look. This November the elections. Are more important than I can remember in my lifetime and that includes when I was on the ballot. That's saying some. Politicians say every time do the most important election it's really important. The stakes are high. The consequences of anybody here. Not turning into everything you can to get your friends neighbors and we've run out. The consequences of you staying home. Would be profoundly dangerous to this country to our democracy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.