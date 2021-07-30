Transcript for Pelosi confident eviction moratorium will be extended

The consequences. Of the pandemic and of our increasingly politicized and disaster response to it today on Capitol Hill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded confident about extending the eviction moratorium. Telling our Rachel Scott she quote thinks it's going to work out and it's imperative. That it gets done this policy's going to expire tomorrow congress doesn't take action but. Right now it's not clear if the house will even hold a vote on it before leaving town for the August recess what is clear. Is that if congress does nothing millions of Americans are gonna be in danger of losing their homes are Brad milky. Talked to 1 of them this morning on start here podcast. Here's tore Terry on a Clark a mother of two in Harvey Louisiana she's talking about her struggle. And what might happen if this law isn't extend. Action through cool I was working at an anthrax big city held phone eight patients. And I was a pianist comedian and a specialist to help people will get Charles do you do things and that's a warehouse God's love that exactly lit inside everybody in the whole facility. Like that happened I was an out of jabs from January. Halloween. Google has americorps from anger it's where the January when easily edging her or anyone in our we don't know you're a short sleep in car being apart slipped and you know at the league in in onto islands or my kids. Not even re. 170. I doubt news. As best they sent. Right. Lights are spent my listeners 600 and only got light bill. You know I need it right Nina and so right. I'm trying to figure out what to do it is wrong and like the government has no answer is like Little League quiet. And that sort of brings us this weekend Reich is that enough as of Friday night Saturday morning. There is no longer going to be a federal rule keeping your landlord from kicking you out right mean is is that possibility would your landlord. Do you are ready on so mean like if I only had and settlements from your monitors it. He's going to be put Arafat did Cindy eviction notice my. My enemy I can't be met him because that is all like a little net grannies apartment in the nominees who've. That is as real as it gets our thanks to Terry on and a bread milk you for that. And you can listen to start here too great podcast where ever you get your favorite podcasts start here every morning when ABC news and Brad milking. So let's turn to this it's still a story about the evictions would more than three million families now in danger of losing their homes what a policy makers planning on doing about it. Let's bring decades news deputy political director Avery harper and welcome Lisa Tirana who works with Princeton eviction lap. To collect data and research on the topic and it I think that's great. So let's. Let's start with debris on the latest on where things stand speaker Pelosi today seem to indicate CDC could still do something to stop this band from expiring close was doing. Businesses. To me ovarian an imperative that it be done and that to. As I say timing is not everything on this except is that good that the moratorium ends but. Again it's if they know that the money will be released. Democrat Internet there's all kinds of talk among lawyers who thought this and that. An executive branch I don't know I don't want to be critical of what they have because what they've just made the statement. Yesterday but we are. And they're not going away from this issue whether it's now or shortly there after. Fascinated Elizabeth City see in the White House has said that that's not going to happen so who's right here is it possible congress rushes something's up across the finish line in the final hours here. Right well there's lots of finger pointing going on around this eviction moratorium and the deadline that is that quickly approaching this evening. The fact is that all of these entities have the capacity to act. It's whether they will decide to act is the question how we know that the CDC said there would be no more. Eviction moratorium extensions. Congress is still. I Democrats are still looking into account what associate they have the support to move forward with an extension of the eviction moratorium. And just yesterday. How the president issued that statement calling on congress to act they're progressives in the house tours are saying that the president waited too long to you to meet his stance known. On the eviction moratorium but the fact is. Is that there are lots of very vulnerable families from coast to coast court depending on his eviction moratorium. In order to keep a roof over their heads and right now bear in limbo. Italy's it let's talk about that limbo because addictions are not easy to carry out and they usually do take awhile so is there read. On how many people would realistically lose their homes as this moratorium doesn't pass tonight could congress find another way. You know it's a great question we see a lot of variation united seat sit in terms of how. EZ pass she it is our property owners today. Shouldn't keep people out of their home at. The truth of the matter is that according to a sense of all surveyed. They found that at least ten million equal the United States Ryder no answers like it's. These are folks do on me at 6 o'clock job due to call that he. No fault there on and were concerned that I. An addiction right now they eat. First at bat or had. They're scratching poverty across during this difficult time. Bob we know that. Next communities when it was children's single moms are all personally or addiction during this kind. At the same time there is actual assistance and go to the assistants a they'll cross the country's cell. What worst an encouraging. You its you keep those urgent issues and east. Extent that and gotten from what we've learned over the last eighteen months so that nobody has asked during its patent. And lilies are based on on the work did you do there give any sense from your research. About how this more terms expression is going to impact that country at large as to what areas of the country do you think you're gonna feel it the most. Now the next day it's a country that I must. Are like out east midwest and sun all. And these are places where. Odds are are out at large neither places where eviction moratorium. Lipstick or if you're high and also increase its late George showed where. That dispersant frontal system has low so there are thousands if not millions of the at least you box job got sick. I'd for all still reading that Eden so. Right now it's crucial that congress and other Hollis. Is extending protections or they're Seattle he says it. Renters and landlords get current on their bills NC. And they re congress set aside 47 billion dollars to help ranchers get through the pandemic but only three million actually made it to renters five. Pull the fact is that that congress gull that money out says the states and the states are responsible for distributing that money. And it can be really difficult. Four rent terrorists you two reached at eight. Cutting through the red tape is hard sometimes the application process is our heart sometimes renters don't even know that the help is out there and so there's a lot of work to be done to ensure that renters and landlords are protected. Well an on that note landlord dropping characterizes the bad guy in all of this but. Many of them are also facing financial ruin themselves and they need rent money to make ends meet so. Are there any protections in place for them. Right all this this money is is also to help them a lot of landlords are are not. A huge you know property owner is huge mega. A winner is that these are a small business owners who are. You know working to pay the rent and their property taxes just like everybody else is so a yes you have all of this money it's eventually took to help those landlords results and help those those families were renting as well. And believes they gay gay given this. This catastrophe that really does drop the bottom out of the economy and impacted landlords and renters or what do policy makers need to be doing better. To help get the assistance that is there into the hands of people who need it. Absolutely so you don't break out. They're a couple of things that work particularly concerned about one is that the communities that are. At greatest risk for addiction are also communities and a cease agreed to superiors to vaccination during this time so. Communities are not only at risk losing old. But also at risk of contracting bid delta area that you were just reporting not during this challenging time. You know. We're urging policy makers she extends addiction and foreclosure moratorium that would both to help renters and property owners that they can't. Have the time to apply for rental assistance and get cranked up their bills. You know there are also outbreak to counsel programs be out. Life across the country to provide people with legal assistants during their addiction cases. New technicals right so you know we're really looking she you. Localities and misdeeds are what has irked asks over the last eighteen months I. Eddie list importantly you know it 20/20 there was a two week window and we had no federal moratorium and during that time. It addiction filings between the end of the cares act and the beginning at the CDC moratorium. You know break now I'm almost a year later. It's yet possible IX the community members Triana are a trigger high not a rent assaulted their own really eat the assist excel. I'm right now we just need to get people time and it's the resource is to get. Exe. Well let's let's hope they they they get that done neighbor harper an illusion you're on a thanks very much for being let us.

