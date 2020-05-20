Pelosi defends calling Trump ‘morbidly obese’

“I didn't say anything about the president. I gave him a dose of his own medicine,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday during a news conference.
0:55 | 05/20/20

Transcript for Pelosi defends calling Trump ‘morbidly obese’
The ministry and how are you confident that argument. I think thinking that the president I gave them a dose of his own medicine he's called women. One thing or another overtime and I thought he thinks that passes off as humor and certain cultures and I thought that was let that one and I was only. Quoting what doctors had said about him so I was being factual and at very sympathetic list that he president. We don't want our president taking something that could be dangerous as a scientist and it could be if he takes offense at that. I could take offense and a lot of things that they don't really mean that much to me but again a dose of his government.

