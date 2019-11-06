Transcript for Pete Buttigieg delivers speech on foreign policy and national security

The next president must set a high bar on the use of force in an exceedingly high bar. On doing so unilaterally. We must put an end to endless war and refocus on future threats after 9/11 congress passed and president George W. Bush. Signed into law an authorization for the use of military force. To eliminate the threat posed by al-Qaeda. And to attack the call upon in Afghanistan. The time has come for congress to repeal and replace that blank check on the use of force and it sure robots today. I will rejoin our international partners and recommit the United States to be Ron you. This agreement was concluded not to do we run a favor but because it is in our national security interest for decades. The United States and our allies have successfully deterred North Korean use of nuclear weapons so rather than a zero sum insistence on full. And complete denuclearization before any peace is possible. We can recognize that these two processes. Can be mutually reinforcing with small steps leading to bigger ones. You will not see me exchanging love letters on White House letterhead with a brutal dictator who starts immerses. You will see my administration worked to create the conditions. It would make it possible to welcome North Korea into the international community. But until we can change the present dynamic until there are good faith and verifiable reversals in North Korea's nuclear program. Sanctions must remain in what is the United States can't fix every fragile state where extremism Wexler but. With proper legal authorities we should maintain. Limited focused and specialized. Counterterrorism and intelligence missions in places like Afghanistan to reduce the likelihood. That's such places will become launching pads for attacks on the United States or Alice in the past decade more Americans have been killed in America by right wing extremists and by those inspired by al-Qaeda crisis we need to acknowledge this threat to. And redirect appropriate resource to combat. Meanwhile Russia throws its weight around abroad most egregiously of course their unacceptable interference in our elections which weakened America both by helping to elect an unstable administration. And by eroding confidence in our democracy itself. We must be ready to deter such behavior in the future. Through diplomatic. Economic. And even cyber tools and information operations future policy toward Russia must include a regional security framework that promotes stability for Eastern Europe end. Incentivizing Russia. To adhere to international hours. And central to this will be our partnerships. Sadly fractured an endangered by this administration but ready to be renewed and reinvigorated. Seventy years after the founding of NATO we must repair the strained relationships with our European allies not because we owe them or they owe us. But because America is more effective. When we work with strong and able partners and when those partners can trust America's work. Casual references to throwing US troops at situations like the crisis in Venezuela will not help. But engagement well. That means adding not subtracting. The USA ID efforts in Central America and it means working closely with Mexico. One of our largest trading partners knowing how much we have to game. When Mexico is more prosperous and state just as an American patriot may oppose the policies of the American president. A supporter of Israel may also oppose the policies of the Israeli right wing government a two state solution. That it she's legitimate Palestinian aspirations in meets Israel's security needs remains the only viable way forward. And it will be our policy to support such a solution actively. And of prime minister Netanyahu makes good on his threat to annex West Bank settlements he should know that a president footage it. Would take steps to ensure that American taxpayers won't help foot the bill. Climate disruption is here. It is no longer distance or theoretical issue it is a clear and presents. Threat in other venues I've had more to say about how America can rise to this national challenge. It's an approach that should include a carbon taxes dividend to reopen orient our economy around a more sensible rewards system. Includes quadrupling American are indeed to at least 25 billion dollars a year rejoining Paris is just the beginning. I believe that the US should Foster not only international but sub national engagement. To meet a challenge to solutions could be as you define as its threats are universal. We would do well to host eight Pittsburgh summit. Of cities to form commitments that will stand alongside the Paris framework among countries the world needs America to be the best it's ever been. And now it falls to us to set the bearing a Barney. Let us choose while. Thank you.

