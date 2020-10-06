-
Now Playing: Pompeo declined interview with IG before firing
-
Now Playing: Trump defends ousting of State Department inspector general
-
Now Playing: Mayor of San Jose proposes a ban on rubber bullets
-
Now Playing: Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders: ‘He is ready to be president’
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s brother testifies on police reform
-
Now Playing: Gen. Charles Brown named Air Force chief of staff
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash for conspiracy tweet
-
Now Playing: What is antifa?
-
Now Playing: AG Barr says Trump was moved to bunker for security
-
Now Playing: 'Separate the political hype and partisan rhetoric from truth and facts': Gov. Cuomo
-
Now Playing: President Trump meets with law enforcement amid calls for defunding police
-
Now Playing: Congressional Democrats observe nearly 9 minute moment of silence
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris discusses police reform
-
Now Playing: 'The View' co-hosts react to anti-racism protests across the globe
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris calls Rand Paul's block of anti-lynching bill 'insulting'
-
Now Playing: More than a mile and a half of fencing placed outside White House
-
Now Playing: 'It's important to note that every single (protester) has a story': Rachel Scott
-
Now Playing: 'I don't buy that locations (of party conventions) matter': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'We absolutely have to be very careful about how the military is used': Dempsey