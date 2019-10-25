Transcript for Power expected to be shut off in much of Northern California due to fire threat

We have David arc hot though who has. Store owner of Oakmont village market in Ciena rose. In the northern part of the state just about an hour north of San Francisco. David are you there I understand your market has already had killed a lot of power shut offs. Yeah height yet this will be our third shut off in the last eighteen days. We have. We've gotten it together little bit better now faith and art there are which might last three days. And how is your business preparing to handle that any gas and Randy were buying dry ice to keep your business running in. Keep hair samples from going bad. Absolutely illegal acts two days though Wednesday night Thursday. I had like 15100 pounds dry ice and ordered from everything. Cold under under forty degrees. And we have generators a couple of small generators that power little freezers in the back room and keep our lights that are accurate they're running. Oh here in this community were literally. It's a retire quick community of about 5000 people we stay open. These people depend. And we're supplying a look them up ice to keep Brooke. Hopefully keep similar stuck in her refrigerator cold along with their medications that death. That they have to keep literature it. It's an odd thing these preventative shot odds of PGA need that energy company has been. To a car shut outs and tried to limit any possible fire damage to try to. Rain in the fire risk. What is meant response been lake has there been backlash against the company in your community. Yeah well you know the thing is that we all understand. Why they might through a problem in the community. And a big expression that I am also it is. Report years we're. We bring decorating refute all along and we tried habit Specter who are the maintenance required to be part or art. What's happening. And wedding Monday there that they can't and power you notified when these power shut us are coming. World you know we're not giving I don't feel we're here a straight answer why they haven't you been to. Vote. They are litmus no. Through their website. The possible. Outages it is yeah. Depended upon what your address this which is great stats aren't those soon as we Syria if they say it's possible other well. We expect it will be bigger unit. While I did I appreciate you joining us we have a map of the possible blackouts for this weekend you can see that they are predicting they might have to shut off power. In very urban areas close to San Francisco in their millions of customers that have the potential to be affected is that we're hearing ten. Yet at the same thing and Wagner. You know this is a real strain. Especially small groups throughout the area. You know Jim anymore of these. Power outages are hurt hurt. The small businesses that some real. Possible struggles tears or. Our Spain opened period. David thanks for joining send me hoping he'll stay safe and best of luck keeping your business. Up and running in the face of those power outages I do think that we had Alex dollar. On the phone now our reporter who's been covering fires down in Southern California he Solder the map. Allies on the map that looks like you with half the state is on fire how was the take fire progressing down where you are. Well firefighters Mary Alice good they have been making quite a bit of progress today daily lives. Not quite Eckstein earlier today when this fire flared back up because last night thing could really come down it seemed like a bit on this fire here in critical Rita. They had made a lot of progress there was not a lot of active late last night. And then both went to bed and they woke up to homes burning this morning got out that the plane making a run. Jumping the fourteen freeway would you have major freeway in the northern area LA. And people racing to get out I know when we came in at about. 2 o'clock this morning it was bumper to bumper. Cars getting out of here people being told just go well. The wind could come down a fair amount. But the flames really calmed down today guild awarded pay up big fire like I've at a neighborhood right now we're all the other a couple of older burned earlier today. Other homes are. I debate fluorescent pink colored. Because they were hit by a up fire retardant plane could drop that was called boss Jack what the fiery dart not a did pick out of a surreal scene were everything it's Flores take. Unit neighborhood. And how long as the extreme fire danger. Supposed to last. Well that's the problem I here in Southern California we expect de it beat you later on this afternoon the winds are already began beginning to die county abruptly Garrett still breezy but. Not as bad as it was. But in the Santa Anez are expected to come back again on Monday and then here we go again and then in northern California as you were just talking about. The conservatives tomorrow night Sunday and Monday were they could have extreme condition bit. Like we haven't even seen yet where each inning and others are saying it would be worse than anything we've seen. Egypt keeps happening we're in that cycle right now we need to go to last couple years in October November. We're just continues it will get about a day or two here and then right back added on Monday they're not gonna get much of a break up in northern California. Yen northern California there's reports of possible offshore winds that are really just unheard. That can magnify these fires. What are people telling it where it law enforcement and firefighters telling residents down where you are and are we gonna see more evacuations. Well probably no more evacuation done this one but they've got the other fires develop there is one down and Diego county developed couple hours ago. That they've got a pretty good handle on on that one. I was yes there would they strike team of firefighters. In a city parking. I hear in this community they're able that to rest a little bit for the first time in a long time. They're dead they're eating lunch that they are sitting down debt they are they're able to take a breath. There they're telling resident think you're are coming a bit right now but. They're told if you're not an evacuation going to have a ready to go. They have emergency supplies be ready in the middle of the night to grab what you can and ago and and that warning has been a day probably for the next couple weeks. While the condition that we were looking at 2% humidity today. That'd be incredibly dry you out that window that. 95 degree temperature it's. Anything that ignites. Just explodes. And bad thinker so whether it's on this fire or across Dallas are on the other side of LA you're dumping ignites today. Icrc they got to everybody's been told it to be ready. It's really good advice Alice please stay safe and we'll be thinking of all those firefighters. That they stay safe as well.

