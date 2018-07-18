-
Now Playing: Hot takedown: Baseball gets a data scandal!
-
Now Playing: Baseball memorabilia on display
-
Now Playing: Powerhouse Politics: Cal Ripken Jr. at the All-Star Game
-
Now Playing: Mueller requests immunity for witnesses in Paul Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Trump walks back Russia summit comments
-
Now Playing: Democrats slam Trump's attempt at postsummit damage control
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I have full faith in our intelligence agencies'
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Trump says he supports intel community
-
Now Playing: Trump has 'full faith and support' in intel community on Russian election meddling
-
Now Playing: Trump questions US intelligence after Putin meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump faces bipartisan backlash after refusing to denounce Russian meddling
-
Now Playing: Obama says we live in 'strange and uncertain' times in speech
-
Now Playing: Sen. Jeff Flake speaks out on Trump-Putin news conference
-
Now Playing: Trump stands his ground after Putin news conference backlash
-
Now Playing: GOP lawmakers slam Trump-Putin news conference as 'flat-out wrong'
-
Now Playing: Trump says Putin 'extremely strong' in denial of election interference
-
Now Playing: Senate reaction pours in to Trump's meeting with Putin
-
Now Playing: Trump met with Putin in Helsinki amid Russian hacker indictments
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's recent comments on US allies and rivals
-
Now Playing: Trump casts doubt on US intelligence, calls Putin's meddling denial 'strong'