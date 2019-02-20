Transcript for Pres. Trump denies interference in Michael Cohen investigation

Now let's head over to the White House where the president is denying new claims that he asked his then acting attorney general to intervene in the Michael Colin investigation. Karen Travers is at be very snowy White House this morning. Can what is specific allegations. In this near times report and how is the president responding. Very force. Cellini and he is denying this report he is saying it is false and fake news Diane. Many times says that the president late last year asked then acting attorney general Matthew Witter her. To intervene in the investigation in New York into those hush money payments. That Michael calling his former personal lawyer need to two women in the time before the 2016 election. This time says that the president asked him to put somebody in charge of the investigation. Who might have been more sympathetic to the presidents and to Cohen into that whole side. This is the men named Jeffrey Berman who actually recused himself from the investigation because he has ties to the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Near time says the president asks Whitaker what about putting him. Back in charge the president has denied this he said it yesterday in the Oval Office Diane and again this morning on Twitter. I think though this is certainly some thing in who continued to get questions about. And Karen what did this mean for Whitaker. It mean that house Democrats bring him back up to Capitol Hill to ask him more questions remember he testified recently and he was asked specifically. About whether or not he was out of storage heat tried to do anything related to the investigations at the behest of the president or the administration and Whitaker had this Tuesday. White House asked work. Nor have I provided any promises or commitments concerning the special counsel's investigation. Or any other investigation did you ever had any conversations with anybody. About reassigning are firing any personnel including US attorneys with the southern district of New York. Congresswoman you guys sit on top of the Department of Justice as you mentioned. And the Justice Department Diane says that Whitaker stands by that testimony to congress but I think with this new piece from the New York Times certainly could be a lot more questions. You might want to see some house Democrats and try and bring him back up and revisit this. He is no longer the acting attorney general of course the senate confirmed William Barr. To be the new attorney general. All right Karen Travers at the White House never dull moment thanks Karen. Things.

