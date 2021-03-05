President Biden promotes his American Families Plan at Tidewater Community College

More
The plan would increase the availability of pre-school and community college for all Americans.
3:19 | 05/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Biden promotes his American Families Plan at Tidewater Community College

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:19","description":"The plan would increase the availability of pre-school and community college for all Americans. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"77468750","title":"President Biden promotes his American Families Plan at Tidewater Community College","url":"/Politics/video/president-biden-promotes-american-families-plan-tidewater-community-77468750"}