Transcript for Former President Donald Trump announces lawsuit against major tech companies

I stand before you this morning to. Announce a very important. And it's very beautiful I think development for. Our freedom and our freedom of speech. And that goes to all Americans. Today. In conjunction with the America first. Policy institute on filing. As the lead class representative. A major class action lawsuit against. The big tech giants including FaceBook Google and quarter. As well as their CE is Mark Zuckerberg. Sudden there are food chain and Jack Dorsey three relax. We're asking the US. District court for the southern district of Florida to order an immediate alt. Two social media companies that legal shameful censorship. The American people that's exactly what they're doing we're demanding an end to use the shadow banding. A stop to the silencing. And a stop to the blacklisting banishing and canceling it you know so well. Our case. Will uproot this senses here is unlawful it's unconstitutional. And it's completely un American we don't know that we feel that. Very very well. Are filing also seeks injunctive relief to allow propped rests distribution. Really restoration. And you can name about when he other things it has to be prompt because it's destroying our country. My accounts. In addition we. Are asking the court to impose punitive damages on these social media giants. We're going to hold big tech very accountable is the first of numerous other lawsuits I assume that would follow but this is the lead and I think it's going to be very very important game changer for a country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.