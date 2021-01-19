Transcript for President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks ahead of departure to Washington

This is an ABC news special report now reporting chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon we're coming on the air right now because prison like Joseph Biden is about to give his final speech in his home state of Delaware. Before becoming president of the United States let's take a look now at the scene there. In Wilmington. Delaware National Guard joint force headquarters at six in New Castle county Delaware. It's named after Beau Biden of course the president whom he is the president elect's son who died of brain cancer. Serving in Africa serving in the National Guard as attorney general of Delaware that is the governor of Delaware John Carney about to introduce the president elect let's listen. When YouTube. Became voice present it. I didn't think it got any better than that. For our small little state. Today. I could not be more proud. To be the governor of this state. That gave the country Joseph Biden. I don't envy the job ahead of you. Our country is lucky. You're either willing to do it. But you know. How much is at stake and we eat in Delaware where. Know how much you love our country. You are what this country needs. You or what we all need. And so. As you head out to Washington. Know that you have the thoughts and prayers. We're grateful. And incredibly proud. State of Delaware. May the wind. Be always start your back. Ladies and gentlemen. The next president of the United States. Joseph Biden. Governor. I'm Traci. All my friends that are here. Have you done for me. This my family. Throughout the year. We've been affirmed the long time to look out there and I. Seeing. It might previously. Might come glad you're healthy man you're here. You know hero. This kind of emotional. Thought. Through a metal career. And through good times and bad. The want to thank you very into my fellow fellow earns in behalf of the entire Biden family. Is here today I want to express how much you mean. To me to everyone of us. You know you know our family values we share the character we strive. For the way we view the world it all comes home all comes from Delaware. Stage it gave my mother and father. A whole memo livelihood. When they needed most. The state made my brother and sister and I both of whom are here. Understand that we could do whatever we dreamed. Whatever that was. And it gave me a chance not just a kid reelect me to. And believed in me is sent me United States before going to county council after on the county council. We're Joseph alive found one another. Where she may be stronger as Ernest Hemingway wrote and all the broken places. Didn't. Who state that loves our children our grandchildren. And look Garbo and he's so loved you right back. General Barry. When headquarters was named after Mo. I told general level as time TVs every new me and hundreds actually to joke draw whole family. Could blow would be the first to say the honor goes in the men and women and the Delaware National Guard and their families. Who gave so much. For true patriots. A defiant. By the courage of their character. And so it's deeply first personal. And our next journey to Washington. Starts here. A place. That defines the very best. Of who we ours Americans. I know the I know these are dark socks. But there's always low. That's it makes this state so special lesson it taught me and taught me the most is always life. When I came home after graduating from Delaware and they're going out a law school it's Syracuse I get home. After law school. To Wilmington. To our county. Big got dark. Doctor King was assassinated. Will make certain embedded as slaves. The National Guard and control the streets. And that term morrow there's Barton may become a public defender. A step by never anticipated would leave me toward this improbable journey. We're trauma years of cars waiting and to train station in Wellington. For a block grant to pick me. On our way to Washington. Or were sworn in. As president and vice president of the United States of America. Visionary art today. My family and I about a return to Washington. To me a black woman the South Asian descent. To be sworn in as president and vice president. Of the United States. Fax oh ball on that station waiting for Brockton honor I should actually I sit don't tell me. Things can't change. They can. Do they do. That's America. That's Delaware. A place of hope in life. And limitless possibilities. And I'm honored. I'm truly honored to be here next president and commander in chief. And I'll always be a proud son and the state of Delaware. Stop your better known as its chairman carper who. Senator carper. Knows my colleagues in the senate is always kid me for quoting Irish poets. They thought I did it because on March. I didn't do it for that reason. I did because they're the best cars in world. Did you enjoy ice jams Joyce. Was said to have told a friend. That witnesses come when it comes it's time to pass. When he dies he said in Dublin. Dublin we really know my hard. Well. Tuesday motion. When I die. Delaware renew my heart. My heart's. Parts of all book all of us all the blinds. We love you all. We view them their forests in the good news bad. He never walked away. Didn't. I'm proud proud. Proud proud to do some don't Wear. And I'm even more proud. He's seeing here. Doing this room major worldwide. So. Please gentlemen. We're more regret. He's here. Maybe she should we should be reduced industry. Are we are great opportunities. Diller is taught us it is possible. Kennedy's possible was countries god bless you won't. And may god protect our troops French. Farewell to Delaware in his home state. The president killed not emotion until I. Just heard him say it right there's so many should be up there are children and expressed his nobody's talking. Apologizing for that emotion that it is understandable. Joseph Biden first elected to the New Castle county council. Back in 1970 then the youngest. Senator in the country in 1972 now heading to Washington. And the oldest president elected in American history. Korean any chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega. Because he said Delaware written on his heart. Somewhere written on his territory reading what we're seeing is. These two things there we're seeing a father. Who is still grieving and mourning the loss of his son. And we should note that Beau Biden was 46 when he passed away Joseph Biden will be sworn in. The matter of hours now as a 46 president. Of the United States and we're seeing a politician. Come full circle someone who has wanted this is so badly. Someone who today's C was late he was surprised that he's there right now that he really couldn't believe that this was actually happening this team's dream that he's been chasing. He wasn't even thirty years old George when he won that senate seat. Back in the seventies he was weeks away from being old enough to be sworn in. And the tragedy that he has lived. In those years cents losing a wife and losing your daughter of course losing a son and an all all the friends I've I've spoken to in the days leading up to this they tell me is that grief. That ability to empathize. That makes Joseph Biden a man that he is today and frankly the politician that he can relate to the struggles that people live with particularly in this time of hardship in our country right now. Sourcing has come full circle for Joseph Biden and clearly he's emotional and and I imagine we'll see this motion carry through tomorrow. That empathy may have been his greatest street from the presidential campaign thank you Cecilia wandering in our chief Washington correspondent and I John Carlin John couple points with you first of all it's hard. Not to start up by saying boy what a contrast. Between the incoming president and the outgoing president. Powell arrive I then the these men couldn't be more different their approaches to politics couldn't be more different to Biden. Ran his campaign largely. On the idea of uniting America and saying over and over again that he was going to be. The president of all Americans not just Democrats not just Republicans. All all Americans a unifying message now the challenge will be whether or not he can he can act on. Cindy and John this is coming as soon. Washington also preparing for the second impeachment. Trial of president trumpet and a significant statement probably in his final speech as the senate Republican leader. Mitch McConnell I give a speech on the senate floor saying that president trump. Provoked the writers on January 6. Bob point blank he did not spot couch those words he came right out and said it he put blame. Four that riot on. President trump and other powerful people that's what he said exactly president trump and other powerful people for provoking. That riot very significant George because as we. Go into what we expect to be a senate trial starting very soon perhaps by next week. By Joseph Mitch McConnell has not said how he would vote is not said whether or not he would. Vote to convict. Donald Trump and remember in the first impeachment he came right out in the beginning and said that the impeachment was ridiculous that he be working would be president's legal defense team. In its route the the impeachment trial not so this time while McConnell was very much. Five days at this point hoping to convicting the president's from his own party. Extraordinary confluence of events in Washington turner security thank you John in Washington as Wallace want to bring our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas appear. The president elect was supposed to be taking Amtrak which is course was his transportation of choice when he's a senator for so many years into Washington. That had to be canceled because of the security concerns what's the latest on security threat right now. Jersey he's not taking the train because us the security situation is so serious. And George as you point out he's returning to Washington in the aftermath of an insurrection a violent assault. On the capital. And as a result speaks the security here is extraordinary. There are two nearly twenty 2000 National Guard on duty thousands of police thousands of federal wages at the ready. And I can tell you I've never seen anything quite like this in terms of inauguration security. And also we're getting more. Who a solitude to capitol we're getting a sense of just how dangerous situation was we learned today that there. Have chart filed the first. Conspiracy charges in connection with the assault. A man who is dubbed a leader of something called the pope's keepers. He said by federal prosecutors who have led eight man eight to ten men on assault on the capital again that's the first conspiracy charge. And George we also got information today about why the security is being stepped up even more to National Guard members have been removed from the security because of alleged ties to. The malicious all the National Guard being screened for an insider threat thank you Pierre. We're gonna return now to our regular programming the vice president elect is heading to Washington DC now from memorial service. To remember the nearly 400000 Americans who died of coping during this pandemic will be back for that approximate 530 have a good afternoon. This has been a special report from ABC.

