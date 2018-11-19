Transcript for President Trump answers questions from special counsel

And I am Karen Travers let's don't you sign my it's. Bet he is completed his written answers to the questions given to his legal team by special counsel Robert Mueller. The president insisted it was okay that heat not his lawyers. Did the answers he spoke about it this weekend in an. Interview with Fox News that the questions were passed. And it check wasn't begin you know they make it like I had meetings for the many many out. I got the questions are responded we wrote him out I read it once I wrote him a second time we've made some changes that should. The president signaled he is unlikely to sit down for an in person interview with Robert Mueller and his team of investigators. It's a shift from last year when the president said 100% he would be willing to sit down and talk to Moeller under oath over time though the president went from saying 100% to he would be willing to do an interview but it was his lawyers. Who did not want him to. Now the president seems pretty close sick completely ruling it out. And Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

