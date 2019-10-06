Transcript for President Trump claims victory after US-Mexico tariff deal

And guys move on to Washington president trump says a deal had been reached with Mexico to avoid. Those 5% tariffs originally set to start today. But perhaps unsurprisingly. The president hinting he could bring those tariffs back if Mexico doesn't cooperate so want to bring Karen Travers at the White House. Karen can he does give us an idea of what's in this deal. Yet this is an agreement that the president announced on Friday night with great fanfare after he returned back to the White House from his trip overseas. And in this declaration between the two countries they think next it has agreed to send National Guard troops to its own southern border. And that also those that Ed be addressing the issue of people who are Seeking Asylum here in the united states of what happens while their claims are being process that they can now stay in Mexico. And Mexico within a step up their efforts to provide services to that but. Timberlake questions here of what actually is new here Mexico had already. Planned and agreed to send those troops to its southern border and in places throughout the country but the question is is the number increasing. If that's what the the white house with happy with in order for the president to walk back from that threat of terrorist. At issue of asylum seekers that also was something that was announced a couple months ago one big remaining question here over the weekend the president said that. As part of this deal Mexico agreed to buy large quantities in US agriculture products. That would not part of that joint declaration White House officials say it was a verbal agreement but there is nothing. To suggest that there's anything solid on that measure the president there was saying that a big part of why this agreement was very critical for both countries. So caring just for clarification is there anything new. In this agreement that wasn't in place before. In Mexico are increasing that number of National Guard troops that is something different plan they had been in place but the numbers and then that 6000 mark is something different. But that's really in the big thing here in Kimberly this morning the president on Twitter. With talking alluding to another. Secret agreement that he says is fully signed between the United States and Mexico. But he wouldn't acknowledge any deet tails about it he said it was in immigration and security deal. And it will be revealed in the not too distant future about the White House what the president means there we have not gotten details or comment. President also did an interview with CNBC this morning he called in from the White House by phone they of course asked about that tweet the president. Was mom he would not give any details basically said they tunes. Irate and before we judges want to ask you know he was making these threats all the way leading up to today. And it didn't go through so are you are threats like that affected if he doesn't actually follow through with them. The president thinks they are in that interview with CNBC Kimberly the president say he put terrorists on the table and within two days a deal was reached now the critics are looking at this though at the president. Manufacturing. A crisis and then stepping in and claiming credit for solving the crisis and a lot this is very similar to always saw in early April when the president was threatening to close the US southern border. He made that threat for a couple of weeks and then said Mexico had stepped up their efforts he was happy he didn't have to close the border. The time Mexicans said they weren't doing anything differently so. Wind the president made his terrorist threat a week and a half ago he certainly gave himself planning of off ramps. Certainly saw this story play out before with the border closing and now here we are the president walking back Matt terror threat as well. All right Karen Travers at the White House thank you so much for joining us.

