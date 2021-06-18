Progressive Rep: 'We have an obligation to fulfill promises' on agenda

ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks with Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ, about the next steps for House Democrats on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill set for a vote on Thursday.

