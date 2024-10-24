Protecting the Vote series: Doxxing the vote

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on conspiracy theorists pushing unsubstantiated claims of widespread illegal voter registration and voting by noncitizens ahead of the 2024 election.

October 24, 2024

