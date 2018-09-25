Protestors disrupt Sen. Cruz's dinner in DC

The Republican senator and his wife were dining at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.
0:57 | 09/25/18

Transcript for Protestors disrupt Sen. Cruz's dinner in DC
