Race to November: Rep. Andy Kim on his Senate run

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) challenges ABC News’ Linsey Davis on the pickleball court and talks politics, saying it’s “kind of surreal” he could be the first Korean-American U.S. senator.

October 31, 2024

