Race for the White House: Thu, Oct 24, 2024

A look into the widening gender gap in the U.S.?; Trump, if elected, could order the Justice Department to remove special counsel Jack Smith; and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joins us.

October 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live