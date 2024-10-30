The Race for the White House: Wed, Oct 30, 2024

A look into ABC News’ one-on-one exclusive with Kamala Harris; What are “Zombie” wells and how dangerous are they?; 538’s Galen Druke shares the latest poll on how climate change is affecting voters.

