Recapping Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports on former President Obama’s speech, the raucous roll call and former Trump loyalists pledging to vote for Kamala Harris.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live