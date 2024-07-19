Recapping Day 4 at the RNC

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien recaps the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention, from Tucker Carlson and Hulk Hogan to Kid Rock and Donald Trump himself.

July 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live