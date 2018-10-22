Rep. Beto O'Rourke on whether he would vote to impeach President Trump

More
O'Rourke: "I would not pursue it, but I would support it."
2:06 | 10/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Beto O'Rourke on whether he would vote to impeach President Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58672576,"title":"Rep. Beto O'Rourke on whether he would vote to impeach President Trump","duration":"2:06","description":"O'Rourke: \"I would not pursue it, but I would support it.\"","url":"/Politics/video/rep-beto-orourke-vote-impeach-president-trump-58672576","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.