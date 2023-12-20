Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) on his 2024 presidential campaign

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to Minn. Rep. Dean Phillips about his Democratic presidential campaign and how he is appealing to progressive voters by endorsing "Medicare for All” legislation.

December 20, 2023

