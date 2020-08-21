Rep. Deb Haaland on Native American pride

More
The New Mexican is one of the first Native American women ever elected to Congress.
2:22 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Deb Haaland on Native American pride

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:22","description":" The New Mexican is one of the first Native American women ever elected to Congress.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72510027","title":"Rep. Deb Haaland on Native American pride","url":"/Politics/video/rep-deb-haaland-native-american-pride-72510027"}