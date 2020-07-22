Rep. Karen Bass on the economy, 2020 election

More
The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus discusses racial justice, economic stimulus plans and the possibility of becoming Joe Biden’s running mate.
7:15 | 07/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Karen Bass on the economy, 2020 election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:15","description":"The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus discusses racial justice, economic stimulus plans and the possibility of becoming Joe Biden’s running mate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71910781","title":"Rep. Karen Bass on the economy, 2020 election ","url":"/Politics/video/rep-karen-bass-economy-2020-election-71910781"}