Transcript for Rev. Al Sharpton decries separation of immigrant families

I think our role all it even acceptable. Of hearing children. Crying and screaming what it. And imam. Abu not fully. Resident rob. What implement this effort Canadian boy. And mr. YQ. If it inference here that because these children have called the a different policy put them. And that is play oddball. Would confuses he. But also with the image of the United States where oh why this. Big it. And insensitive policies it anticipates. He can do it. Do not be fooled by arguments that the law prevents the administration and taking action and yet when we asked him to step forward and take executive action. As the leader of this country. To protect children who are screaming for their parents. To remove America from these cloud of immorality. This embarrassment. Of the lack of humanity southerly he is un able to act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.