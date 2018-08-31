Transcript for Roberta McCain, 106, attends son John McCain's Washington services

And Cokie as as as as you were talking as nursing the entire McCain fairly walking in I noticed something was sitting down and I was wondering without wasn't that of course. The senator McCain's mother of 106 years old. Roberta McCain who has lived such an incredible incredible life. Her husband of course navy admiral she was married to the navy. She traveled all over the world and all over the country. And service for their fan we you can see her there directly in the middle of the screen sitting down again 106 years young I should say. And and she also how to how to withstand it and stay strong. While while her son. Was it Vietnamese prison camp for five and a half years and she had endure that. And as Senator McCain would all we share interest in stories about her how we she went to Europe and and she was too old to run a car so she bought a car and how would her ninety's she called them one cent and she was driving across the country. It's in her nineties but clearly somebody who is of strong character somebody who who. She too S serve this country. And and now has to witness this no doubt a tough moment for every single person that and we including of course for colleague Megan McCain. And earlier we saw senator Chuck Schumer as John had mentioned who who has suggested that they change the name of the Russell senate building. To the McCain senate building that of course we'll take some time senator McConnell has as table that Fred for the moment to see what happens with that. But it would be just just one of many honors. That they would they would like to memorialize Senator John McCain. An incident that we could see happen in the near future as we look at all the Democrats some of the Democrats who have come to creative services well links below sea. Represented Joseph Crowley and others who were there. Eyes as the ceremony is set to get under way any moment now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.