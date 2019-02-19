Roger Stone summoned to explain Instagram post about judge

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the former adviser to Donald Trump to explain his since-deleted Instagram post on Monday in which he slammed the judge and later issued an apology to her.
Transcript for Roger Stone summoned to explain Instagram post about judge
Political item this morning long time trump advise are Roger Stone is apologizing to the federal judge overseeing his case. Because of a post on answer Graham stone posted a picture of judge Amy Berman Jackson's face yesterday. With what appears to be a cross hairs right next to it later stone in his attorneys filed a formal apology with the court. Seen the picture was improper and should not have been posted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

