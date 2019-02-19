Transcript for Roger Stone summoned to explain Instagram post about judge

Political item this morning long time trump advise are Roger Stone is apologizing to the federal judge overseeing his case. Because of a post on answer Graham stone posted a picture of judge Amy Berman Jackson's face yesterday. With what appears to be a cross hairs right next to it later stone in his attorneys filed a formal apology with the court. Seen the picture was improper and should not have been posted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.