Sanders double downs on his medicare-for-all plan as the coronavirus spreads

Bernie Sanders strengthens his strategy for approaching mini Super Tuesday and how important a Michigan win is for his chances of competing with Joe Biden.
2:12 | 03/10/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Sanders double downs on his medicare-for-all plan as the coronavirus spreads

