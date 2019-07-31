Transcript for Sec. Ben Carson compares Baltimore to cancer patient dressed in a 'nice suit'

You know I spent 36 years. Working here in Baltimore. It's cents Hopkins and I'm very pleased that the bet today in the have a view with. The federal government has invested. A lot of money. In Baltimore. And we'll continue the deuce. As you can see. From looking around. The note there are problems here involved more they're good things in Baltimore they're bad things in Baltimore Baltimore's been in the news a lot lately. And you know I have a special place in my heart for Baltimore for the people Baltimore they're lot of excellent wonderful people here. And there are lot of good places here in Baltimore as well. But. Their problems and we can't sweep them under the rug you know it's flu like if you have a patient who has cancer. And you contrast that I put in ensued on them and you can't try to ignore it. But that cancer is going to have a devastating effect you have to be willing to. Address that issue if you're ever going to so. And you know my agency. Now has a long history here in Baltimore with the community development. Actually grants which we're a big part. Developing the inner harbor. I remember the first time I came to Baltimore in 1972. Is considering. Whether I want to go to Johns Hopkins for medical school. And none of the renovations that started and that's that are you kidding me. That there. Bet just four years later they were already beginning to make progress. And then I was here to witness that tremendous progress that was made. You know under the Shafer administration and schmoke administration. And to and to see some of the future plans and many of which have not come to fruition but some of which have. So there's a lot to be proud of here involved. But. You know also as a pediatric neurosurgeon. In I spent a lot of time trying to give the children. Here and Baltimore a second chance at life operating for hours and hours. All night sometimes most of the times being successful. Days later being in a dilemma. About sending those kids back and to some of the neighborhoods. That I knew that they came from each while more west Baltimore. Where there were rats and roaches and mice tics. Where there was this. Abated let problems. That we're having devastating effects on that mental development of you know. Where there was mold. We had large numbers of people with asthma because the mold them from the environmental issues so you know that. That was a problem for me. And it's stayed on my mind alive and somehow. Consistently got work end up as the secretary of and we can actually deal with these issues but it's so important to save the deal with these issues that we are willing to talk about them. And that we're willing to work together. You know we just have all this animosity. All the time for answers you guys that you were set up on this property right here's a church that they get from Branford. In our church. When we're talking about helping the people I mean this is the level to which we have sunk and as a society. And it's so important that we stop this this madness because. You know we have. Some threats. But it's not China. It's not ration it's not North Korea its us. And whether we can learn how to work together and realize that we're not each other's enemies. And that we have a job to do here. That's what I've really want to concentrate on you know I've talked to the president over the last couple of days. About what can we do for Baltimore. He's very willing to work. With people here Baltimore including with the Atlanta coming. But you know the president's emphasis. Is on the people I would like for the proof that actually expresses our people. Kuwait is expensive to me you know I think sometimes. You know he feels that he's going to be treated so hops Dolly. Maybe I don't even want to go there and if we could just so it can't that feeling down. And all start working together in I know it sounds pollyannish. But we can't. It's this is a matter of choice. We kick to decide how we're going. What can a human beings were going to be nobody else decides that for just in the last year. When you look at all the federal money that it's comfortable it's been an excess of sixteen billion dollars. I don't think there's been a lack. Of investment. I think perhaps. We need to look at how that investment. Is you line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.