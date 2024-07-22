Sen. Bernie Sanders 'going to do everything' to help Harris

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., about supporting Kamala Harris' presidential bid and considers whether an open convention would benefit the Democratic Party.

July 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live