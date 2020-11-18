Transcript for Sen. Chuck Grassley contracts COVID-19

Now to the nation's battle against the corona virus one of the most powerful and oldest Republicans in the senate has tested positive 87 year old Iowa senator Chuck Grassley tweeted that he's feeling good. And following CDC guidelines he's in quarantine which forced him to miss his first vote in 27 years. On the senate floor Monday he called on people in his state to Wear masks. There is no end in sight to this pandemic or the need for food hundreds of drivers lined up in northern New Jersey. A local YMCA expected to hand out 50000. Packages. Food look at that line there and New Orleans has cancel all of this spring's Mardi Gras parades because they don't meet the city's corner virus restrictions for large gatherings.

