Sen. Graham presents full Mueller report at Senate hearing

More
Attorney General William Barr is answering questions about his actions regarding the investigation.
2:16 | 05/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Graham presents full Mueller report at Senate hearing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:16","description":"Attorney General William Barr is answering questions about his actions regarding the investigation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"62752215","title":"Sen. Graham presents full Mueller report at Senate hearing","url":"/Politics/video/sen-graham-presents-full-mueller-report-senate-hearing-62752215"}