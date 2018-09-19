Transcript for Sen. Mazie Hirono's message to American men: 'Just shut up and step up'

Of course a generation ago so how are things different now than back in 1991. This morning one senator's message to the men of America and I just want to say to the man in this country just shut up and step up. Do the right thing to protect. Democratic senator mossy Hirono of Hawaii one of the four women on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Says she believes Christine -- you Ford's claim that judge Kavanagh drunk in the assaulting her when they were in high school brutal senate committee is the same panel with some of the same senators questioned Anita Hill during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings in 1991. Hill had accused him of sexual harassment at the time the hearing getting personal and widely criticized for being insensitive. Who testified this morning and that the most embarrassing. Question. Involved. Does not prevent women's large breasts that's a word we use all the time that was the most. Embarrassing. Aspect of what. Such promises. He said he. Anita Hill writing in Tuesday's New York Times there is no way to redo 1991. But there are ways to do better saying the job of the committee is to serve as fact finders to better serve the American public. And the weight of the government should not be used to destroy the lives of witnesses who were called to testify. Unlike the hearing in 1991 women sit on the committee but all of the Republicans remain mad. Obviously the optics of an eleven. You know men there on the Republican side. It is what it is that that's the committee right now and so we'll just have to do our best. One man who's refusing to testify in front of the committee is Brit Kavanagh is classmate mark judge Ford says judge who was there when Kavanagh assaulted her. But judge who is an author and columnist says that he has no memory of the alleged incidents. But some of judges previous ratings are now under scrutiny he once celebrated the beauty of uncontrollable mail passion in a book review. And on his page in his high school yearbook quoting playwright Noel Coward. Certain women should be struck regularly like dunks.

