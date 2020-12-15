Transcript for Sen. McConnell recognizes Biden as president-elect 6 weeks after election

Six weeks ago. The Americans. American voted and measures General Electric. The legal and constitutional processors. Have continued to play out cents a yesterday electors from and all that fish that is. So as of this morning our country has officially. A president elect. And a vice president alive. Made amends of us had hoped the presidential election would yield. Different results. But our system of government has processor used to determine who will be sworn in. On January 20. The Electoral College. Has spoke. Sorted out wanted to gradually president elect Joseph Biden. The president elect is no stranger to the senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many years. Also want to congratulate the vice president elect are calling from California senator Harris. Beyond our differences all Americans and take programme nation has a female vice president elect. Of the very first up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.