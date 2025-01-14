Sen. Ron Wyden discusses new book 'It Takes Chutzpah'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing, the future of the Democratic Party and his new book “It Takes Chutzpah.”

January 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live